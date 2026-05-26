Seahawks Player Contributing More Than the Stat Sheet Shows

The Seattle Seahawks roster is exactly what you would expect from a defending Super Bowl champion.

Sure, they have stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams and Devon Witherspoon, but there are also key players whose impacts don't always show up center stage. One of those players is offensive tackle Abe Lucas, the most underappreciated player on the Seahawks roster.

"If we made a heat map of love for Lucas, it might lay neatly over the Seattle area and Lucas' nearby hometown of Everett, Washington, with a little jag east toward the Idaho border and his college alma mater of Washington State. It's a region from which -- as a cursory glance at the Seahawks' sub-Reddit will confirm -- Lucas draws plenty of support," NFL.com analyst Tom Blair wrote.

"Depending on how far you live outside of that boundary, you might not be aware Lucas' sacks allowed rate (0.8%) was just a tick behind Penei Sewell's (0.7%), according to NGS, and better than that of any right tackle to log 300-plus pass-blocking snaps for any team that started double-digit games for previously."

Abe Lucas is Unsung Hero of Seahawks Offense

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' offensive line has to give Darnold enough time to operate in the offense, and Lucas is one of his primary protectors opposite Charles Cross. The Seahawks awarded Lucas with a three-year, $46 million extension ahead of the 2025 season, and he proved worthy of that deal before officially getting the raise.

After two consecutive seasons of missing ten or more games, Lucas finally found a stroke of luck and became healthy for all 17 games of the 2025 campaign.

After the season he had in 2025, Lucas might actually be a bargain at just over $15 million per season. He is establishing himself as one of the better tackles in the league, and he still has room for growth going into his age-28 season.

The hope for the Seahawks is that Lucas can continue to play at a very high level. If he is capable of doing that, the Seahawks should have a great chance at competing for the Super Bowl throughout the next three years of his deal.

Lucas and the Seahawks are currently undergoing organized team activities (OTAs) in preparation for defending their Super Bowl title.

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