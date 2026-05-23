When a team wins a Super Bowl, they usually get a boost of respect from media outlets and fear from other teams. The Seattle Seahawks got their fair share of respect after dominating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. Most of the top teams in the league have attempted to build their rosters to knock off the Seahawks.

That same amount of respect isn’t on quarterback Sam Darnold, who continues to be disrespected despite helping lead the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. It is understandable that he isn’t getting the respect that Patrick Mahomes II received when he won his first Super Bowl, but the questioning of his position in the league is laughable.

Is Darnold in the Top Half of the League?

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) greet each other after the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Where Darnold fits among the top lists of quarterbacks in the league is difficult because he doesn’t have as long of accomplishments as other players. What he does have is a 31-7 overall record in the last two years, two Pro-Bowls of high-caliber passing and a Super Bowl title. While critics thought he would collapse late in the 2025 season and in the playoffs. Darnold destroyed that lazy narrative as he thrived by throwing for 672 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

That didn’t stop Gregg Rosenthal from throwing an accidental shade on Darnold during a segment where he and Nate Tice and Bill Barnell drafted the top quarterbacks going into the 2026 NFL Season. After questionable players like Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud and Minnesota Vikings’ Kyler Murray were picked, it was Rosenthal’s pick at No. 17. He was weighing options between Darnold, Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix (who is hurt) and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

Despite picking Darnold, Rosenthal panicked and felt disgusted by the pick as if he hated the opportunity. This implies that not only do certain media experts believe the Super Bowl-winning Darnold isn’t a top-of-the-league player, but he may be lower.

More Bulletin Board Material for Darnold and the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into last season, the Seahawks kept hearing that they would be an under .500% team and that they would possibly be last in the NFC West. The team countered that by winning the Super Bowl and then smack talked the doubters during the parade. The Seahawks thrived on proving people wrong and dominating their opponents. While most of the team isn’t being doubted, Darnold is getting the least amount of respect of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback than Joe Flacco.

Darnold has the potential to be even better this upcoming season. He will be entering his second season with a team for the first-time since 2022 after jumping from four different teams. He has been working with the Seahawks all offseason, developing more chemistry and learning the system of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

Darnold has a chance to make the third-ranked scoring offense even better by developing chemistry with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who is in his full offseason with the Seahawks. Darnold might be modest, but he is competitive. He still remembers his critics despite winning the Super Bowl.

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