Seahawks Shouldn’t Worry About Devon Witherspoon’s Extension

The Seattle Seahawks addressed most of their biggest concerns this offseason. Seattle addressed some of its position needs after winning Super Bowl LX, including a new starting running back, a deeper secondary and more depth at the offensive line. Another big objective completed was the extension of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in league history.

The Seahawks are not done, however, as they want to make JSN's fellow draft mate and cornerback Devon Witherspoon give a contract extension too. The Seahawks want to get a deal done soon, and while the two sides are not close to a deal, it is too soon to worry about a lack of extension.

The Latest With Witherspoon’s Contract Extension

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) moves in to held sack Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the 1st quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Seahawks exercised the fifth-year options of both JSN and Witherspoon earlier in the offseason before they were set to play their fourth year in the league. This would provide more years with the Seahawks once an extension is done. The Seahawks got JSN taken care of and it would be a matter of time before Witherspoon would get his deal taken care of. Seattle's front office prefers to get a deal done by training camp.

The latest report from ESPN insider Brady Henderson says the Seahawks' front office and Witherspoon's agent tried to work on a long-term deal. The Seahawks reportedly made an initial offer for a new, extensive deal a few weeks ago, but the two sides are not close to a deal. It isn't ideal for a deal to be rejected, but it is still fairly early in the Seahawks' timeline of not only when they want it done but when it needs to be done.

Encouraging Signs Between the Seahawks and Witherspoon

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) before the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are just about two years left for the Seahawks and Witherspoon to agree on a deal to keep him in Seattle. In just three seasons since being selected fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Witherspoon has been one of the most efficient defensive backs in the league. He is one of a few players in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. This past season, Witherspoon stepped up from one of the most dynamic and aggressive playmakers to one of the league’s most efficient lockdown players.

Only three cornerbacks are getting paid $30 million or more on average. Trent McDuffie is getting paid an average of $31 million per year in his new deal after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Witherspoon's agent, who also represents New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, also wants to make him among the highest-paid corners in the league. Witherspoon is likely going to get better as he gets more experience. He is going to be a key Seahawks defender for a long time, but the front office needs to establish a way to pay him long-term while keeping a good portion of the salary cap free for other veterans and young players.

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