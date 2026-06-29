Seahawks Have Blueprint to Unlock Rashid Shaheed in 2026

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is entering his first full season with the team after signing a three-year, $51 million contract during the offseason.

Shaheed's second half of the 2025 campaign was fast and electric, both on and off the field, after moving from the New Orleans Saints to the Seahawks in a trade in early November. Shaheed aided Seattle's playoff run en route to a Super Bowl LX victory against the New England Patriots.

Now that he's got his feet wet in Seattle and a new contract to keep him comfortable, Shaheed should feel much more at home in the Seahawks offense. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Shaheed is in line for a bigger role in the offense for the upcoming season.

"I did make some calls before I came on the show," Fowler said on ESPN. "A little intel on Seattle. More motion and shifts in the offense. They will have that with Brian Fleury. I'm told Sam Darnold is really comfortable with that. Rashid Shaheed, we know is fast. He had a strong spring. I was told he and Sam Darnold are hitting it off. They're going to give him more."

A quick look at what might change with Seattle’s offense in 2026 - including an expanded role with Rashid Shaheed, who had a big spring pic.twitter.com/zaybDjs6je — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 28, 2026

Bigger Role Coming For Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

Learning an offense on the fly in the middle of the season is a tough ask for anybody, especially for a receiver like Shaheed. He did his best following his trade from the Saints, recording 15 catches for 188 yards in nine games for Seattle.

He made most of his impact on special teams, with 14 returns for 418 yards and the touchdown that came from 100 yards out. He also had a punt return for a touchdown in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, a 38-37 win in overtime.

Shaheed will be expected to lead the team as a return specialist, but the hope is that he can get more involved on offense as well. The team signed him to a lucrative contract not just to play offense or special teams. He will be active in both areas of the game, and his speed should make him dangerous on both fronts.

Shaheed has the power to shake up the game on special teams, but he can also take the top off any defense. That ability should make him one of the most valuable players on the team in the upcoming season.

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