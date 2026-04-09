Seahawks Have 51 Million Reasons to Unlock Rashid Shaheed in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 season as defending Super Bowl champions, but their offseason spending has raised a significant internal challenge in justifying the price tag for Rashid Shaheed, one of the league's most explosive, yet underutilized, playmakers.

Shaheed is now the 27th-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL after they signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension. While his speed is elite, his role in the Seahawks offense remains a bit of a mystery.

"If Shaheed’s role does not increase, then this is an overpay for a situational player who offers more on special teams. Shaheed saw more than five targets in just one out of his 12 games with the Seahawks this past season, and he tallied fewer than 30 receiving yards in five of his last six games," Pro Football Focus contributor Zoltán Buday wrote.

Shaheed Should Be Offense, Special Teams Threat

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Shaheed is one of the league's elite return specialists, returning a kickoff for a touchdown on the opening play in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, you don't pay return specialists $17 million per year. He needs to back it up with elite play as a receiver as well.

After his trade to the Seahawks last season, Shaheed recorded just 15 catches for 188 yards in nine games, posing as the third receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. His production needs to increase if he is going to be worth his hefty price tag.

Shaheed will have a good chance to carve out a larger role in the offense for the upcoming season.

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, so the Seattle offense is losing a massive chunk of its explosive play potential. Shaheed has seen reps at the running back spot over his career, which could happen with a questionable rushing attack.

Shaheed’s speed forces safeties to play deep, which allowed Smith-Njigba to breakout in the second half of last season. However, he is going to need more targets to make the investment worth it. The hope is that with a full offseason and a new system under offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will put everyone on an even playing field going into training camp.

The Seahawks paid Shaheed like a cornerstone, evidenced by his contract, which includes a $20 million signing bonus. For a player making elite receiver money, the metric of success in 2026 won't always be in the statistics, but also his impact on both offense and special teams.

If the Seahawks fail to integrate him further into the passing game and special teams and get him close to around 800 yards and six touchdowns, they should be turning that perceived overpay into a bargain.

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