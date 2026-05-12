Most Underrated Offseason Move the Seahawks Made

While most NFL analysts are zeroing in on the Seattle Seahawks losing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, general manager John Schneider was focused on finding the right predecessor in the NFL Draft.

Selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at No. 32 overall stabilizes a championship-caliber roster in ways the mainstream media is currently overlooking.

Seahawks Needed a Running Back

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To understand why Price is underrated, you have to look at the state of the Seahawks' depth chart following their Super Bowl run.

Kenneth Walker III took his elite production to the Chiefs.

Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a January ACL tear, making his 2026 availability a major question mark.

Before the draft, the Seahawks were looking at a backfield led by George Holani and Emanuel Wilson.

Schneider found a player who has spent his college career thriving in a rotational role behind Jeremiyah Love, giving him the legs and shelf life to be a long-term running back in the NFL.

Why Drafting Jadarian Price is Underrated

Price never served as a bell-cow back at Notre Dame, so his raw stats (1,692 rushing yards over 41 games) don't look like a first-round talent. However, the tape and the advanced data tell a different story.

Elite Efficiency and Contact Balance

Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry throughout his collegiate career. More impressively, he recorded a 19 percent 10-plus yard attempt rate, ranking him in the 67th percentile of all prospects. His ability to maintain a 4.28 yards-after-contact average suggests that he will maintain the physical identity of Seattle’s run-first offense.

Price is a Plus on Special Teams

In 2025, Price led the nation with a 37.5-yard kick return average. For a Seahawks team that prioritizes field position, adding a starting running back that can also score on special teams is a massive value add that isn't factored into his overall scope as a prospect.

The Verdict

While the Seahawks could have played it safe as the reigning Super Bowl champions, they rolled the dice on Price and could benefit greatly from it.

While some draft analysts questioned using a first-round pick on a rotational back, there is a good chance Price can silence those doubters early in his rookie year.

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