Our Favorite Seattle Seahawks 2026 Draft Pick

Coming off the high of a Super Bowl championship, the Seattle Seahawks entered the 2026 NFL Draft looking for players that could sustain a dynasty.

While many championship rosters play it safe with depth, Seattle’s front office took a more aggressive approach, targeting high-floor contributors with elite collegiate pedigrees.

From a battle-tested TCU defensive back ready to compete for a starting role to an Iowa trench warrior built for Mike Macdonald’s physical identity, this class reflects a strategy of reloading rather than rebuilding.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff broke down the specific picks they believe will have the greatest impact as the Seahawks look to defend their crown.

Jadarian Price

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"My favorite pick was Jadarian Price, who could prove to be an upgrade over Kenneth Walker III. Price is used to sharing the backfield, so he won't have any problems fitting in with Seattle’s approach and he has less wear than just about any other back in this class." — Randy Gurzi

Bud Clark

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Clark can walk into training camp and have a chance to start for the defense in the same role that Coby Bryant had last year. The second-round pick out of TCU has six years of college experience under his belt, and that should come in handy as he looks to contribute for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks didn't fill in this void during free agency, so it was crucial that they addressed the need early in the draft." — Jeremy Brener

Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Neal is a perfect fit for Macdonald's zone scheme once he gets some time to up the mental aspect of his game. With so many good defensive backs already on the Seahawks, Neal will have plenty of time to learn without the pressure of having to perform in actual games. Also may provide some safety flexibility, which means he adds to the ability of the Seahawks to disguise their back end." — Brendon Nelson

Beau Stephens

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It never hurts to add an Iowa offensive lineman to your front. The Seahawks still have a bit of a question mark in RG Anthony Bradford, and the former Hawkeye figures to get an opportunity to vie for a starting job." — Russell Baxter

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