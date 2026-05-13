Thank This Seattle Seahawk For Getting Dante Fowler Jr On Board

It’s not exactly hard to convince people that the Seattle Seahawks have a good chance of winning Super Bowl LXI. They did just win Super Bowl LX a few months ago, after all. I’m not trying to suggest that it was some massive coup that Dante Fowler Jr was convinced that the 2026 Seahawks might be the team to get him that elusive championship ring.

Nevertheless, I think it remains notable that Fowler chose the Seahawks as his new team, as I’m sure a player of his caliber had other suitors. Perhaps those other suitors included other teams with high 2026 aspirations. And yet, Fowler is here. And according to some early comments, we can thank a member of the team for making it happen.

Per John Boyle, quoting Fowler himself, DeMarcus Lawrence was one of the major voices advocating for the decision. Lawrence played with the Dallas Cowboys from 2014-2024, meaning there was an intersection with Fowler’s stint there from 2022-2023. From that connection, Lawrence gave Fowler a simple message.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the all over the rush of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here,” was the quote Fowler offered up. It’s quite a statement to make, but Lawrence is the one who has every right to make it. Think about where we were less than fourteen months ago, when Lawrence said he left Dallas because he was convinced he wouldn’t win a Super Bowl there.

He then signed with a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in two seasons, hadn’t won a playoff game in five, and hadn’t won a Super Bowl in over ten. Some found the statement to be a little strange, given that, but Lawrence completely validated it by helping the Seahawks win a shocking championship, his first as an NFL player.

Now, Lawrence believes the Seahawks can do for Fowler what they did for him. Dante Fowler Jr has done a lot in his NFL career since being the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, including playing in Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Rams, but has yet to finish the job. He’s about to turn 32, and his career is winding down, so he’s got limited chances left.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0). | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

So, shoutout to DeMarcus for helping Fowler make his decision. All we can do is hope that his statement ends up ringing true, and that the Seahawks become a haven for aging veterans hungry for a championship who are ready to put it all on the line to make it happen going forward. Win it all again this season, and it may just start happening.

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