Why Russell Wilson Trade Looks Even Better for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are building their defense around cornerback Devon Witherspoon after giving him the richest contract at his position in NFL history, which pays $132 million in total with $33 million on an average annual value and $101 million in guarantees.

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been crucial to Seattle's success ever since he arrived in the Pacific Northwest three years ago. Mike Macdonald arrived the season after Witherspoon and he's been able to see how much he's grown and his importance to the team.

"Well, I mean, Spoon is all the things. He's a great person. He's a great football player. He's a great teammate. He's a great leader. Those are the guys we want to be here. It's kind of similar to Jax. These are foundational people to our team, and I'm extremely excited to get that foundation laid where we know Spoon is going to be here for the long haul," Macdonald said.

"We're also excited for the opportunity to reward him. You know, this is a contract that we feel like he's earned, and we should celebrate it as well, but it's also really exciting to know that we have foundational players that are going to be part of our team here for a long time."

Devon Witherspoon Contract Sets the Tone for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witherspoon is one of the players that helped turn things around for the Seahawks after they began retooling their roster following the Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos. The first-round pick the Seahawks got from the Broncos in the trade ended up giving Seattle the chance to select Witherspoon in the draft.

The trade will have a massive impact on the Seahawks for many years to come, at least 2031, when Witherspoon's long-term extension is set to expire. If Witherspoon can continue to develop and be one of the best cornerbacks in the league, it will allow the Seahawks' legacy from the Wilson trade to continue to flourish.

Based on how he has performed over the last three years, the Seahawks are in a great spot with Witherspoon and the contract cements his status as one of Seattle's top players for years to come.

Witherspoon and the Seahawks are back in action against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

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