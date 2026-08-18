Why Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon Contract Extension is a Win-Win

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is elated after signing a long-term deal with the team to keep him with the organization until 2031.

The extension, which doesn't kick in until the 2028 season, will last four years and is worth $132 million with $101 million in guarantees. The deal is slightly above what Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams and Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns got on their extensions, which was just over $31 million per year.

“Looking back at that group, there was a lot of challenge from the outside, like,you can’t keep all these guys together,” Schneider said back in March.

“We had one of the great defensive backfields, and defenses in general, of all time, so we’re going to pay the Mike linebacker, we’re gonna pay the Sam linebacker, we’re gonna pay the strong safety, the free safety, the top corner. What happens there is: A, you can get real top-heavy; and B, you’re taking away from other aspects of the team.”

By signing Witherspoon now, the Seahawks don't need to pay him more once his value likely increases in the 2026 season. New England Patriots cornerback and fellow 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez could land a deal that exceeds Witherspoon's in the next few weeks before they play the Seahawks in Week 1.

Seahawks Double Down on Methods with Devon Witherspoon Contract

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are fully establishing their core by giving Witherspoon the contract that he got. Witherspoon has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, making him one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Knowing that he was eligible for an extension this spring made it very clear that the Seahawks had to get a deal done.

While it took a little bit of time, the Seahawks have a full answer on the Witherspoon saga and are moving forward with the desired outcome. They were able to pay Witherspoon on a well-deserved contract and still have flexibility to go out and make the other moves. They have an idea as to who will get paid next and it will set the tone for the team for the next several years.

The Seahawks likely won't have anyone in the next year who will get paid more than $33 million per season. Quarterback Sam Darnold could get more than that on his next contract if he continues to play at a high level. That will lead the way for Seattle's cap space, which will force them to draft well so that they can fill out the rest of the roster with strong depth.

The Seahawks are trying to maximize their Super Bowl window as much as possible, and this is just another step in making sure that happens.

Witherspoon and the Seahawks are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

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