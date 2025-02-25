Pete Carroll, Raiders linked to Rams star Matthew Stafford
The marriage between quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could soon end despite the team finishing 10-7 in 2024 and upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. While the Seattle Seahawks wouldn't have to face Stafford twice yearly, he could be playing for a Seattle legend.
Stafford, 37, has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, who now have former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll leading them into 2025. The Raiders are at least in the conversation, per Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer.
"The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring," Breer wrote. "The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest."
But the price for Stafford, who still has two years remaining on his current contract, could be the main deterrent for most teams with their hat in ring. A new contract will be expected, and it may require up to a first-round pick to acquire an aging-but-effective signal-caller.
Cap space isn't an issue for the Raiders (second most available in 2025), but Carroll and the Las Vegas front office may be hesitant to give up draft capital in the first year of a new head coaching regime when it could be spent shaping the roster in other ways.
"What’s hard to know now, though, is what the Rams would be willing to take to part with Stafford," Breer added. "If it’s a first-round pick, would the aforementioned teams still be willing to do a deal at more than $50 million per year? And if that first-round pick is in the top 10, as is the case with three of the aforementioned four teams, would the Rams be willing to take a 2026 pick instead of one this year? And if not, how in the world do the Rams fix this with Stafford?"
Carroll might view a veteran quarterback as a priority for the Raiders, who have a fairly young core of players and zero proven NFL passers on their roster. The team has had at least three different starting quarterbacks each of the last two seasons.
Regardless, Stafford leaving the Rams would be good news for the Seahawks, as Los Angeles is unlikely to deal him within the division. After falling short of an NFC West title for four straight seasons, the door could swing open for Seattle in 2025.
