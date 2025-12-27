Seahawks set to accomplish something they've only done twice before
The number 12 defines the Seattle Seahawks. But the number 13 has defined their best seasons.
The 12-3 Seattle Seahawks have a chance to accomplish something they've only done two other times in their 50-year history - win 13 regular season games - when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Things worked out pretty well for them the last two times they achieved that mark.
In 2005 the 13-3 Seahawks advanced to their first Super Bowl, losing 21-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. When they matched that record in 2013 they made it count; bringing home their first Lombardi Trophy after a 43-8 win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.
Meanwhile, they've equalled their current win total of 12 three other times: in 1984, 2014 and 2020.
Seattle currently holds the No.1 overall seed in the NFC and controls their own destiny in pursuit of that and the NFC West title. Win out over the Panthers Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers in week 18 to close out the regular season and they lock it all up. That would also give them 14 wins, making this season their winningest ever (albeit in an expanded 17-game format adopted in 2021.)
Seattle is a 7-point favorite against Carolina, but win No. 13 has never been just another box to check. The last two times the Seahawks reached it, the season ended on the NFL’s biggest stage. Sunday offers another chance to see whether this team belongs in that company.
Dan Viens is the creator and host of the Seahawks Forever YouTube channel, where his film study, analytics breakdowns, live shows, and in-depth interviews with some of the best and brightest from the Seahawks universe have earned a rapidly growing audience of fans. Before building his digital platform, Dan worked as a television sports director and reporter and covered the Seahawks professionally as a beat reporter and columnist for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and VOX Media. His work reflects a commitment to thoughtful, balanced analysis—rooted in objective reporting—while still embracing the passion and perspective of a lifelong fan.Follow SeahawksForever