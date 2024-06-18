All Seahawks

5 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks Heading Towards Training Camp

With real football quickly approaching with the start of training camp, a handful of returning Seahawks veterans top the list peaking curiosity heading into a new season.

Corbin K. Smith

Jul 30, 2023; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2023; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In the aftermath of the first offseason program under the direction of coach Mike Macdonald, much remains unknown about what to expect from the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, including how certain players will be deployed.

As is the case in any NFL offseason, most of the spring program falls under the voluntary umbrella, which means plenty of veterans will opt to bypass several OTA practices or skip them entirely. With rule restrictions prohibiting contact and making aggressive plays on the football and no pads coming out until early August, it's difficult to make actual football assessments this time of year as well.

Understanding those assessment limitations, having a real pulse on what the Seahawks may be able to accomplish in year one remains a bit of a mystery. Contributing to this uncertainty, players such as Noah Fant and Dre'Mont Jones likely will be in different roles with new schemes in place, creating both questions and curiosity about how they will be used by Macdonald and his staff.

After watching OTAs and mandatory minicamp in person, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith dives into his five most intriguing Seahawks heading towards training camp next month, including a pair of veterans looking for bounce-back seasons with big money contracts.

Smith also answers listener mailbag questions such as potential trade targets at linebacker and continues the podcast's annual 90-man roundup with three undrafted rookies who will be vying for spots on the regular season roster when camp opens next month.

Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.

