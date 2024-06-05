Does Offensive Line Remain Major Area of Concern For Seattle Seahawks?
Set to break in three new starters on the offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks have had questions up front throughout the course of the offseason. How should fans feel about the state of the group approaching the end of OTAs?
On one hand, the Seahawks have established some much-needed continuity over the past month between returning starting left tackle Charles Cross and veteran free agent signing Laken Tomlinson, who brings more than 120 career NFL starts with him. Per offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, those two players have hit it off during OTAs and quickly built a rapport, and Tomlinson's experience should also be a plus for first-year starter Olu Oluwatimi at center.
But while Seattle should feel good about where things stand on the left side, questions persist at right tackle and right guard, albeit for different reasons. Starter Abraham Lucas, who underwent offseason knee surgery, isn't expected to return until training camp at the earliest, and veteran George Fant has taken all of the first-team reps in OTAs due to his absence. As for the guard spot, incumbent starter Anthony Bradford has been sidelined by an ankle sprain and rookie Christian Haynes has been behind McClendon Curtis thus far, leaving the starting job wide open.
On a new Locked On Seahawks, host Corbin Smith takes a look at Seattle's projected starters along the offensive line, including Cross and Tomlinson on the left side, and examineswhether or not the line remains a pressing concern heading towards the 2024 season.
Smith also shares his five "dark horses" to watch on the offensive side of the football and continues the annual 90-man roundup with No. 87-85, featuring a trio of undrafted defensive rookies headlined by Arizona State cornerback Ro Torrence.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in the video player above or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.