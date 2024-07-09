All Seahawks

How Adaptable Will Seattle Seahawks' Defense Be Under Mike Macdonald?

Seeking a rapid rebound after a rough 2023 season, new coach Mike Macdonald will aim to bring some necessary creativity to the Seahawks defense.

Corbin K. Smith

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and edge rusher Boye Mafe will be focal points in coach Mike Macdonald's defense.
Earning a reputation as a defensive wunderkind running the Baltimore Ravens top-ranked unit after a highly successful one-year stint at Michigan, new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has sights set on achieving similar success with his new team.

Setting in motion the decision to part ways with long-time coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks struggled mightily on defense once again last season, finishing 25th in points allowed as the team narrowly missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Headlining their myriad of problems, the team finished next-to-last in rushing defense, ranked in the top five in 20-plus yard explosive plays allowed, and also finished near the top of the NFL in missed tackles.

Handing the keys to Macdonald, the Seahawks hope a change of guard schematically coupled with several personnel changes, including a reset at linebacker with free agent signings Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker as well as the arrival of first-round pick Byron Murphy II joining an already talented defensive line, will quickly help turn the tide and get the team back into contention for NFC West titles.

On the latest episode of Locked On Seahawks, host Corbin Smith chats with reporter/anchor Alyssa Charlston of Fox 13 Seattle about how adaptability will be one of the pinnacles of Macdonald's defense, the versatility of a talented defensive line anchored by Leonard Williams, and the flexibility at cornerback and safety among other training camp-related storylines.

