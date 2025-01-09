Is Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Gig "Best Job Open?"
RENTON, Wash. - With his first season now in the books, Mike Macdonald doesn't plan on the Seattle Seahawks becoming comfortable with not playing beyond Week 18.
But if there's a positive to his first year on the sidelines ending without a playoff berth, Macdonald has a chance to get off to a quick head start to pursue an upgrade at offensive coordinator after parting ways with Ryan Grubb on Monday. Creating an opening on the morning after Seattle's season-ending win in Los Angeles, he expects the job to be one of the most coveted on the market and began playing the role of salesman in his final press conference on Tuesday.
"I think this is a heck of a job," Macdonald said. "I mean it starts with the organization. I mean all the reasons why I felt like this is such a great place to, has been backed up tenfold. So that starts there and then our players are really the next best. I mean, shoot, we got great players. We've got a great young core and shoot, I think it's a heck of a job. I think it's the best job out there."
In terms of proven talent, it's tough to argue against Macdonald's statement. The Seahawks have a quality veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, two talented backs in Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, and a pair of outstanding receivers in DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba under contract for 2025, boasting a group of skill players that stacks up favorably against any other team in the NFL, especially the other seven currently needing an offensive coordinator.
Six of those teams, including the Bears, Patriots, and Jets, will be hiring a whole new staff after firing their head coaches during the season or on Black Monday. While Chicago and New England have talented young quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye to develop, there cupboard is pretty bare supporting cast-wise around them, and jumping into a rebuild situation isn't ideal for offensive coordinators who want to find quick success in pursuit of a head coaching job down the line.
But while most prospective coordinators will be intrigued by Seattle's opening, some may be wary of the team's current offensive line situation after allowing 50 sacks this past season and struggling to create consistent push in the run game. There are also salary cap concerns that must be addressed, casting questions about how much general manager John Schneider will be able to do to improve upon that unit come March.
Where does the Seahawks' play calling gig stack up against other openings?
