Is Seattle Seahawks' Right Guard Spot Back Up For Grabs?

Up until joint practices in Tennessee this week, Anthony Bradford looked to have the Seahawks right guard spot locked up. But here comes Christian Haynes.

Corbin K. Smith

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
For the majority of training camp, Anthony Bradford has been locked in as the starting right guard for the Seattle Seahawks, but a new development during joint practices in Tennessee suggests the competition is back on in the trenches.

Despite missing most of OTAs with an ankle injury, Bradford received all of the first-team reps at right guard in Seattle's first 14 training camp practices, while rookie Christian Haynes stayed with the second-team aside from a pair of practices filling in for Laken Tomlinson at left guard. That trend continued into Wednesday's first practice in Nashville.

However, after turning in an impressive preseason debut against the Chargers last weekend, the Seahawks look ready to give Haynes a legitimate opportunity to push for the starting job. Per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the third-round pick out of UConn received first-team reps in Thursday's second joint practice with Bradford working with the twos, a clear shift at a position that quite frankly hadn't been a competition up to this point.

Taking advantage of his first crack to work with the starters, Haynes turned in two dominant reps in 1-on-1s against the Titans, driving his defender to the ground both times. As he has demonstrated throughout training camp, his feistiness lasted beyond the whistle, as Bell reported that he pushed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna in the back when he was already on the ground, leading to some pushing and jawing between the two players.

On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Connor Benintendi dive into Haynes' recent surge and how the third-round pick may be making a late push to start Seattle's season opener on September 8, dive into other takeaways out of Nashville from the final joint practice session, and chat with undrafted rookie cornerback Carlton Johnson about his first NFL training camp and learning from a seasoned secondary group.

Corbin K. Smith

