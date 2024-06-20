Latest Abraham Lucas Update Could Be Game Changer For Seattle Seahawks O-Line
After missing the entire offseason program following knee surgery, things look to be trending in a positive direction for Abraham Lucas with training camp just around the corner, which could be massive news for the Seattle Seahawks.
Lucas, a 2022 third-round pick out of Washington State, missed all but six games last season due to lingering knee problems, landing on injured reserve twice. Even when healthy enough to play, he looked like a shell of his rookie self, allowing 17 pressures on only 182 pass blocking snaps while seeing his pass blocking efficiency rate plunge 2.5 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass blocking grade dropped more than 25 points and he also regressed in the run game, struggling to generate power because of the injury.
As an insurance policy, in the aftermath of Lucas undergoing surgery in January, the Seahawks signed veteran tackle George Fant, suggesting the organization had internal concerns about the third-year blocker's health long-term.
But before a balky knee all but destroyed his sophomore season, Lucas appeared to be on a potential Pro Bowl trajectory during his rookie season. Named to PFF's All-Rookie Team while starting 16 games, he surrendered just 28 pressures for the entire season protecting Geno Smith and helped running back Ken Walker III become only the second rookie back in Seahawks history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, illustrating the impact he could have on the offense if he returns at 100 percent.
Seeing Lucas lifting weights without a knee brace on four weeks before veterans report to camp should have Seattle cautiously excited about his rehab and his chances of suiting up at some point in early August.
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest encouraging video update provided by Lucas himself on Instagram and how his presence back healthy could be a difference maker for the offensive line, break down Seattle's defensive line group in part two of their training camp preview, and continue their 90-man countdown with No. 70-68, including returning veteran receiver Easop Winston.
