Locked On Seahawks (1/9/20) - Seahawks/Packers Film Review with Matty Brown

CorbinSmithNFL

With just three days left until kickoff at Lambeau Field, film analyst Matty F. Brown joins forces with Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith to break down how the Seahawks match up with the Packers from a schematic perspective. Smith and Brown discuss Green Bay's dangerous zone running scheme against an inconsistent Seattle run defense, adjustments made by Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in 2019 and how he'll attack Russell Wilson, the impact of edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith as chess pieces, and much more!

Does Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Actually Struggle in Cold Weather?

CorbinSmithNFL

A couple of poor performances in frigid conditions earned Wilson a reputation as a quarterback who struggles in cold weather. But is that narrative actually true?

CorbinSmithNFL

A game that still haunts many Seahawks fans 14 years later...

Seahawks Priming for ‘Different’ Packers Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will play Green Bay for a sixth straight season, but both teams have undergone major changes and Sunday’s divisional round will lack the same familiarity of earlier installments in the rivalry.

NFL Draft Archives: Chad Wheeler Prospect Profile

Rob Rang

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang revisits his scouting profile for tackle Chad Wheeler, who earned a promotion from Seattle’s practice squad heading into the 2019 NFC Divisional Round.

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Set to Confront Packers, Lambeau Demons in Divisional Round

Dan Viens

The Seahawks are hoping Russell Wilson can lead them to the third NFC Championship Game of his career, but he'll have to break his goose egg at Lambeau Field to do it.

DK Metcalf Not Taking Anything for Granted as Seahawks Prepare for Packers

Thomas Hall10

After nearly being forced to retire from football early due to a broken neck, Metcalf isn't taking any of his success for granted.

Seahawks Returning to Their Postseason (Tree)House of Horrors

Nick Lee

Seattle hasn't won at Lambeau Field in 20 years, including two disastrous playoff losses in 2004 and 2008, as the frigid tundra has been something out of nightmares for the franchise.

CorbinSmithNFL

Quick preview of Hawks/Packers. How's everyone feeling about this matchup? …

Controversial Hit Overshadows Stellar Outing by Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney

CorbinSmithNFL

Disruptive and playing with an extra spring in his step, Clowney's vintage performance became a secondary headline for Seattle after a late hit forced Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz out of the game.

Locked On Seahawks (1/8/20) - Crossover Wednesday with Locked On Packers

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski joins Corbin Smith to break down all the key matchups and story lines for Sunday's upcoming divisional round game between Seattle and Green Bay.