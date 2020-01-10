Locked On Seahawks (1/9/20) - Seahawks/Packers Film Review with Matty Brown

With just three days left until kickoff at Lambeau Field, film analyst Matty F. Brown joins forces with Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith to break down how the Seahawks match up with the Packers from a schematic perspective. Smith and Brown discuss Green Bay's dangerous zone running scheme against an inconsistent Seattle run defense, adjustments made by Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in 2019 and how he'll attack Russell Wilson, the impact of edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith as chess pieces, and much more!