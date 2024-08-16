What to Watch as Seattle Seahawks Face Tennessee Titans in Second Preseason Game
Following two physical padded joint practices against the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks will continue their preseason slate in Nashville with few - if any - starters expected to suit up on Saturday night for either team.
With Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and others not likely to play at all, all eyes will shift to the trenches for the Seahawks, where Anthony Bradford and rookie Christian Haynes now find themselves in the midst of a heated competition for the right guard starting spot. Meanwhile, an injury to veteran Pharaoh Brown has opened up an opportunity for rookie tight ends such as AJ Barner and Jack Westover to capitalize on extensive reps in a game environment.
As for the defensive side of the ball, rookies will also be under the microscope for Seattle, starting with defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and linebacker Tyrice Knight. Both players should start in Nashville, with the latter to likely play deeper into the game due to injuries at linebacker and coach Mike Macdonald's recent comments about him having plenty to work on heading into his first NFL season. Day three picks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James should also see plenty of run at cornerback with numerous veterans unlikely to play, presenting a chance to boost their stock in a deep position group.
Heading towards Saturday's exhibition contest, hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee break down what they will be watching as Seattle continues to fine tune things for the regular season, including a suddenly wide open right guard battle with Haynes surging as of late, examine which players have the most to gain in the second exhibition contest, and dish out their weekly Picks to Click on offense and defense.
