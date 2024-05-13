Which Seattle Seahawks Could Benefit Most From Role Change in 2024?
With a new coaching staff taking the reins for the first time since 2010 under Mike Macdonald, change could continue to be a central theme for the Seattle Seahawks when returning veterans hit the practice field for OTAs later this month.
Aside from breaking in a new draft class and several free agent signings, Macdonald and his staff likely will do some experimenting with returning veterans as they adapt to a new scheme. Among those who already look to be prepping for a position change, veteran defender Dre'Mont Jones may be a better fit playing primarily off the edge in a Jadeveon Clowney-style role up front, especially with first-round pick Byron Murphy II expected to immediately play substantial snaps next to Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed inside.
But while Jones could be in the midst of a transition playing more snaps off tackle, several other players could receive a boost by a change of position. After only suiting up for three games last year, Coby Bryant looks to be the odd man out at slot cornerback and switching full time to safety may be his best shot to retain a roster spot next season. Even on offense, two physical slot receivers in Dee Eskridge and Laviska Shenault may be best utilized seeing some snaps out of the backfield.
With OTAs only a week away, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang investigate five returning vets who would benefit from either a position switch or a newly devised role next season, including Bryant, who faces a challenging situation competing in a deep, talented cornerback group headlined by Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.
Smith and Rang also tackle listener mailbag questions such as who the Seahawks could pursue for a third quarterback behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell and break down two new undrafted rookie additions signed to the 90-man roster.
