Sam Darnold’s NFL Star-Studded Wedding Party Included Josh Allen

Days after Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld announced the birth of their daughter, it was reported that the couple attended Seahawks Super Bowl winning quarterback Sam Darnold’s wedding over the weekend.

It looks like Allen more than just attended the wedding—he was in the wedding party.

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The NFL’s Instagram account posted photos from Darnold’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle on Tuesday, days after the Saturday, April 3 ceremony and reception. One of the photos included in the carousel shows Darnold with his groomsmen, and Allen happens to be standing right behind him in a suit.

Allen wasn’t the only NFL star to be in Darnold’s wedding party. The quarterback also included 49ers receiver Christian Kirk and longtime backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Darnold notably practices in the offseason with the two Allens, even though he’s never been on an active roster with them at the same time. Kirk and Darnold have also never been on a roster together, but are clearly good friends off the field.

According to People Magazine, other NFL stars attended Darnold’s wedding on Saturday, including 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo, who also just welcomed their first daughter last July. Darnold’s Seahawks teammates such as receiver Cooper Kupp, backup quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Eric Saubert attended the nuptials. Darnold’s Panthers and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was there, too.

Darnold invited some of his former teammates to his wedding, too, such as former Vikings teammates center Garrett Bradbury, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback Nick Mullens, quarterback Brett Rypien, offensive tackle Brian O'Neill and guard Dan Feeney. Darnold also had some of former Jets and Panthers teammates come, such as quarterback Mike White and center Pat Elflein.

What a big start to 2026 for Darnold. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win, capturing his first ring in his long NFL career. After a resurgent season with the Vikings last year, Darnold seems to have really found his footing in Seattle. His wife Katie cleverly captioned her Instagram post by saying “big year for rings” as Darnold’s accumulated the two biggest rings of his life in just over three months.

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