3 Seahawks most likely to be extended before 2025 season
The jury is still out on the 2023-24 draft classes, but the Seattle Seahawks' nine picks in 2022 are nearing the end of their rookie contracts. Eight are still with the team, and six are either full-time starters or high-end rotational players.
Seattle may struggle to retain all the players they desire if it allows them to reach free agency. Some extensions may be coming down the pipeline late in the offseason, possibly after the draft or once training camp begins
The Seahawks have nearly $32 million in effective cap space in 2025 and are projected to be sitting around $105 million in 2026 depending on the cap increase, per Over The Cap. The team has plenty of money to throw around beyond the upcoming campaign.
There will be glaring holes to fill if the Seahawks don't lock down at least a few of their young standouts. Here are three potential extension candidates before the season.
1. OLB Boye Mafe
The fan hype has died down around Mafe a bit, mostly because his production declined in 2024 after a breakout second season in 2023. But the statistical regression appeared to be more a product of Mike Macdonald's scheme than it was Mafe struggling to produce.
Mafe had nine sacks in 2023 and six in 2024, but he had only one less (eight) tackles for loss despite playing 201 fewer defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He was much improved in run defense and was part of a pass-rushing committee that also saw second-year former Auburn star Derick Hall have a breakout season.
Hall did outpace Mafe in snaps, but he should remain a key rotational player next season. It likely wouldn't be a massive extension with DeMarcus Lawrence joining the fold, however Dre'Mont Jones' departure gives the Seahawks a clear four-player edge rusher rotation: Uchenna Nwosu, Lawrence, Mafe and Hall.
2. RB Kenneth Walker III
Running back contracts are beginning to surge again. If Seattle truly believes it can build an offensive line in front of Walker that makes him one of the top rushers in the league, it would be financially prudent to extend him while he's coming off a career-worst season.
Of course, Walker may not want to engage in contract talks until the team does prove it can give him some room to run. The Seahawks also have intriguing running back options behind Walker in Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh — both of whom had a higher yards-per-carry average last season than Walker.
But Walker's talent is undeniable, and Seattle could be spoiling their chance to build his ceiling even higher than his 1,000-yard rookie season.
3. LT Charles Cross
Cross isn't going to be a market-resetting left tackle, but it's hard to imagine the Seahawks would want to let him test free agency. Over the last three seasons — even amid up-and-down performances — no other Seattle offensive lineman has been as consistent as Cross.
The former 2022 No. 9 overall pick has started 48 of 51 possible games since he was drafted. With tackle Stone Forsythe departing this offseason, the Seahawks have zero offensive linemen on the roster who arrived there prior to 2022. Stability is key, and Cross has provided that with his ability to stay healthy.
Part of the reason Abraham Lucas isn't on this list is because of his inability to stay healthy thus far in his career. Lucas has played in just 29 of 51 possible games since he was drafted. Cross also could still develop into one of the top tackles in the league.
Honorable mentions: RT Abraham Lucas, CB Riq Woolen, S Coby Bryant.
