5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Cursed, Lopsided Loss to Bills
The Seattle Seahawks looked like they were playing against three teams on Sunday: The Buffalo Bills, themselves and the universe. After a comedy of errors and mind-numbing misfortune, the Seahawks lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills.
What happened? How did the Seahawks lay such a dud? Here are five moments in this game that surely everyone in Seattle wants to forget about as soon as possible.
9:51 2nd Quarter: Connor Williams snaps ball over Geno Smith’s head from Bills’ 3-yard line
Down just 7-0 early on, the Seahawks mounted a drive down inside the Bills' 5-yard line. After driving 88 yards, Connor Williams snapped the ball over Geno Smith's head. That turned 2nd and Goal from the 3-yard line to 3rd and Goal from the 22, a loss of 19 yards. That turned almost a surefire touchdown drive into a give-up field goal. Instead of tying the game, they settled for three.
4:46 2nd Quarter: Geno Smith trips on 4th and Goal from the 1, turnover on downs
On the very next offensive possession for Seattle, they once again drove inside the Buffalo five with the aid of a Josh Jobe interception of Josh Allen. Facing a 4th and Goal from the one, the Seahawks opted to go for it. The Seahawks would've taken the lead with a touchdown, needing just one yard. Instead, Williams stepped on Smith's foot, causing the quarterback to fall for a six-yard loss and turnover on downs. The Seahawks got inside the Bills' five on back-to-back drives and got three total points.
2:55 2nd Quarter: Josh Allen fumbles on 3rd down and Bills recover for 1st down
With the Seahawks still trailing just 7-3, they had a chance to regain some momentum ahead of the halftime break. They forced the Bills into a 3rd and 5 on their own 12-yard line. Josh Allen began to scramble and lost the football while still short of the first down line. He inadvertently kicked the ball forward and it was recovered by the Bills for a first down. This was a sign that it simply would not be the Seahawks' day.
0:37 2nd Quarter: Derick Hall roughing the passer extends Bills’ drive
The "drive from hell" for the Seahawks continued to foreshadow the frustrating afternoon in Seattle. After Allen and the Bills extended the drive with a fumble and kicked ball forward, they were knocking on the door of going up two scores ahead of halftime. Once again, they faced a third down. On 3rd and 7, Allen rolled out and ended up throwing the ball away, which would have brought up a fourth down. However, defensive end Derick Hall hit Allen very late and a clear roughing the passer penalty was enforced. Once again, that extended the Bills' drive that ended in a touchdown for a 14-3 Buffalo lead. The Seahawks would never sniff the Bills again.
6:04 3rd Quarter: Geno Smith throws interception to Bills DT Austin Johnson
With the Seahawks still only down two scores in the third quarter, there was still time to comeback. Seattle crossed into Buffalo territory. On the Buffalo 40, Smith dropped back for a screen pass to Ken Walker III. It was tipped and it found the awaiting arms of nose tackle Austin Johnson from the Bills for a soul-crushing interception. That killed the drive and snuffed out the remaining comeback hope for the Seahawks. The Bills promptly scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 24-3 and the route was on.
