5 Turning Points in Seattle Seahawks Disheartening Loss to 49ers
The Seahawks dropped their third straight game of the season and sixth straight to the 49ers on Thursday night. After battling back from being down big early, the Seahawks eventually fell 36-24 in a disappointing night.
One team looked ready to play from the jump and the other team was Seattle. What five moments led to Seattle's third consecutive loss?
11:33 1st Quarter: Geno Smith throws interception in plus territory
The Seahawks opened the game with a positive, efficient offensive drive. They drove 39 yards to the San Francisco 25-yard line after converting a big 3rd and 6. Then, while already in field goal range, Geno Smith sailed a pass over Tyler Lockett and right into the waiting arms of 49ers safety Malik Mustapha. That massively swung momentum early in the game. Seattle was driving for points to open the game and it turned into a massive turnover. It was an omen of what kind of game Smith was about to have.
13:30 2nd Quarter: Brock Purdy finds Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown
With Seattle trailing just 3-0 early in the second quarter, it was still anyone's game. Then, the Seahawks' coverage completely broke down like an old, rusty car. Purdy found Samuel down field and safety Julian Love completely whiffed on the coverage and the tackle. That freed Samuel up to run all the way to the endzone for a touchdown, putting the 49ers up 10. San Francisco basically held Seattle at arm's length for the rest of the game. It was another symptom of a struggling Seattle defense.
13:30 2nd Quarter: Laviska Shenault Jr. fumbles kick return, 49ers recover already in field goal range
If you look up the phrase "adding insult to injury," you might see this play. Directly after giving up a giant 76-yard bomb for a score, the Seahawks further shot themselves in the foot on special teams.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. fumbled the kick return following Samuel's touchdown, and the 49ers recovered it. They immediately got a field goal out of it. That was a free three points for the 49ers. In a game that was tight late, this was a huge swing in points.
7:55 4th Quarter: Geno Smith throws second interception
After all of Seattle's blunders, mistakes, and misfires, they had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown, trailing 23-17. Instead, on their own 15-yard line, the Seahawks turned it over again. In what appeared to be a miscommunication between Smith and DK Metcalf, Smith fired it right into the arms of the 49ers' Renardo Green. He returned it to the Seattle 20, instantly putting the 49ers in field position to go up by two scores. They scored a touchdown three plays later to increase their lead to 29-17, putting Seattle in panic mode.
1:39 4th Quarter: Isaac Guerendo runs for 76 yards
Late in the game, with San Francisco up 29-24, the Seahawks still had a heartbeat. All they had to do was stop the 49ers three times and use their timeouts and they would get the ball back with a chance to win the game. Instead, on the first play from scrimmage, third-string running back Isaac Guerendo ran completely untouched for a 76-yard run that pounded the final nail in Seattle's coffin. It was a disheartening effort on defense with the game on the line.