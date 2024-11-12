Bears Fire Former Seahawks OC Shane Waldron
Another former Seattle Seahawks coach is now back on the unemployment line.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who previously held the same role in Seattle for the past three seasons. Chicago is currently on a three-game losing streak, and head coach Matt Eberflus hinted Monday that changes could be coming.
"The process of that, we're going through that right now," Eberflus said, per FOX Sports. "All those adjustments and changes and things that we're gonna do — we're still in the evaluation phase of that."
Waldron, 45, previously drew a lot of ire from Seahawks fans for his lackluster offense. Last season, Seattle finished 21st in total offense and 17th in scoring offense under Waldron, both eight spots lower than the year before. So despite helping Geno Smith win Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, Waldron was an easy choice to let go when the Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll this offseason.
The Portland native landed on his feet soon after, though, as the Bears hired him on Jan. 30 to replace Luke Getsy (who was recently fired by the Las Vegas Raiders). Unfortunately, many of the same problems that plagued Waldron in Seattle have followed him to Chicago. Through Week 10, the Bears rank 30th in total offense and 24th in scoring offense.
There was a point where things seemed to be going well, but since the Bears' Week 7 bye, it's been a downward spiral. Chicago hasn't scored a touchdown in two straight games and 23 consecutive possessions dating back to the end of its Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has also struggled over that stretch, completing just 48 of 95 passes for 468 yards and no touchdowns. He was also sacked nine times in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, a team that had just 16 sacks in its first nine games.
That game was likely the final straw, and understandably so.
The Seahawks travel to face the Bears on Dec. 26, the final Thursday Night Football game of the season, but they won't see their former offensive coordinator like they previously thought.
