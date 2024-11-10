Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu Eligible to Return After Bye Week
When the Seattle Seahawks return from their bye week in Week 11, they may have a key defensive piece back on the field.
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be eligible to return from injured reserve in the Seahawks’ second of two games versus the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 17. It would be the earliest he could return after being placed on IR with a thigh injury on Oct. 8.
As of now, there’s no legitimate indication that Nwosu will be active for the game against the Niners. However, he’s now remained on the sideline for the minimum of four games required with the IR designation.
If the Seahawks want to activate Nwosu, they will have to open his 21-day practice window this week and make room for him on the 53-man roster. Seattle does have about three weeks to decide if he’s game-ready after exiting his season debut versus the New York Giants.
Nwosu, who has played in just seven games since the conclusion of the 2022 season, was on the field for just 20 snaps in Week 5 before sustaining the thigh injury. He missed the first four games of the season with an MCL sprain suffered during the preseason.
Last season, Nwosu missed the final 11 games of the campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. He signed a three-year, $45 million contract ahead of the 2023 season but has had a bad spell of health since. That’s after he broke out in 2022 with 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Seattle’s top edge rushers Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall have held up well with Nwosu sidelined, but reinforcements will be welcome. The more the Seahawks can rotate their rushers, the more diverse the pass rush will be. That helps free up everyone.
Even if Nwosu can’t go versus San Francisco, the Seahawks’ following three opponents are: versus the Arizona Cardinals, at New York Jets and at Cardinals again. If he’s not back by that point in the season, it may be better to shut him down for the season and let him get fully healthy for 2025.
