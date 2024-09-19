'Best Thing For Us': Seattle Seahawks Set to Keep Competition Rolling at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. - From a long term perspective, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald understands the value of continuity when it comes to offensive line play.
But through the first two weeks of Macdonald's first season on the sidelines, the Seahawks have played seven different offensive linemen at least 13 snaps. Injuries have contributed to that fact with right tackle George Fant tweaking his knee early in the season opener, but that hasn't been the case at right guard, where a competition from training camp and the preseason between Anthony Bradford and rookie Christian Haynes has remained ongoing into the regular season as the team tries to find the best combination in the trenches.
Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice, Macdonald acknowledged platooning offensive linemen likely isn't an ideal strategy for Seattle and it would be his preference to have five set starters who play every snap together. But with little separation between Bradford and Haynes to this point, he thinks rotating them may be the best way to maximize the team's performance up front for the time being.
When asked about the sustainability of rotating linemen, Macdonald responded, "Probably not. But if that's what it's going to take for us to play the best, then we'll do it. But you want continuity on your offensive line. Right now we're not in the ideal spot, but we feel like that's the best thing for us."
So far, the Seahawks have given the lion's share of snaps to Bradford, who started both of the team's victories at right guard and played 88 percent of the offensive plays, including all but one snap in Week 1 against the Broncos. Haynes stepped in for that single snap in his debut, but last week, the coaching staff opted to rotate him in for a couple of series as he logged 15 snaps against the Patriots in Foxboro last Sunday.
Penalties have been a major problem for Bradford, who has drawn five flags in those two contests, including a hold on a pass play in the end zone that led to a safety in the season opener and a drive killing unnecessary roughness penalty last week. Such mistakes have put a damper on his overall performance, particularly with penalties seemingly happening in the worst situations.
However, per Pro Football Focus charting, Bradford has been significantly better in pass protection, allowing only two pressures on 77 pass blocking reps with a 98.5 percent pass blocking rate, more than a two percent jump compared to his rookie season. At least from a grade standpoint, he has also been rock solid as a run blocker (72.8), helping Ken Walker III rush for 103 yards in Week 1.
Though those numbers provide clear evidence of improvement for Bradford, that hasn't stopped the Seahawks from seeing what they have in Haynes, whose play has been a mixed bag so far in the early stages of his first NFL season.
Seeing the field for a couple of drives on Sunday, Haynes quickly gave up a pressure and resulting quarterback hit on Geno Smith, which led to an underthrown pass that nearly was intercepted by Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. After that mistake, however, he didn't allow another pressure on eight pass blocking reps and made a key block on Zach Charbonnet's one-yard touchdown run, earning a respectable 74.8 run blocking grade from PFF for the game.
While it remains to be seen how much Haynes will play in coming weeks, Macdonald hasn't been shy about voicing his desire to give the rookie more opportunities. Based on his comments on Wednesday, the rookie can earn himself more chances by demonstrating consistent improvement when he does see the field with the competition still rolling against Bradford.
"I think he's just steadily improving," Macdonald said of Haynes. "The mentality's right, some of the technique stuff isn't right now and that'll get cleaned up. He's a guy that we're going to be counting on moving forward, and he just keeps hammering away. The opportunities are going to be there. Take advantage of him when they are. They're not going to be as many as he probably wants, but he will create those by going out there and producing."
Evaluating his roster in all phases, Macdonald sounds content with the Seahawks continuing to mix and match Bradford and Haynes in the present. In time, it's possible the latter could even bite into veteran Laken Tomlinson's snaps on the left side and play at the same time as Bradford, as he did see extensive action at both guard spots during the preseason.
But for now, with the Seahawks starting the season off with two consecutive wins and neither Bradford or Haynes seizing the right guard job in a positional battle that has been waged since May, there's no reason to rush into naming a full-time, every down starter. In fact, even if it's not the ideal long-term situation for the franchise beyond this season, playing each of them significant reps may be the best path to success with hopes of developing one or both into a quality starter.