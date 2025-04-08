Former Pro Bowl OL named biggest loss for Seahawks in free agency
The Seattle Seahawks have gone under a big transformation during the offseason, losing Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, among others in the offseason.
Smith and Metcalf were arguably the two biggest losses in terms of impact, but the Seahawks willingly traded both of them to the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.
In free agency, the Seahawks also took a hit, losing veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips named Tomlinson as Seattle's biggest free agency loss.
"Tomlinson started 17 games at guard for the Seahawks in 2024, and the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler was a reliable presence along the offensive line. He's durable and steady, and the Texans were able to get him cheap on a one-year, $4.25 million deal," Phillips writes.
The Seahawks will have to find Tomlinson's replacement at some point during the NFL Draft, because the only other offensive lineman the team added during free agency is Josh Jones from the Baltimore Ravens, who primarily plays tackle.
There could also be an opportunity for players like second-year pro Christian Haynes to have more of an impact, and with Klint Kubiak adopting a new scheme, it could benefit him.
Tomlinson's experience will be hard to replace, especially with a rookie, but the Seahawks will have to rely on the lessons he gave them while he was in Seattle to get them through the upcoming season.
The Seahawks will participate in the NFL Draft, where they will look to replace Tomlinson, from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
