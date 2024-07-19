Can Seattle Seahawks Maximize Backfield Talent in Ryan Grubb's Offense?
Few teams in the NFL have a better one-two backfield punch than Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but the Seattle Seahawks couldn't capitalize on that talent with a poor offensive line and stagnant run game in 2023.
Despite investing second round picks in Walker and Charbonnet in back-to-back seasons, Seattle ranked a dreadful 28th in rushing yards and 20th in rushing touchdowns, with both of those numbers taking a hit due to the team finishing last in the NFL in plays and time of possession. They were at their ineffectual worst in the red zone, averaging a league-worst 1.7 yards per carry inside the opposing 20-yard line, and the injuries along the line led to a lackluster 20th overall ranking in yards before contact by their backs.
Individually, Walker failed to replicate his outstanding rookie season, coming well short of the 1,000-yard mark while his yards per carry dipped by a full half yard. As for Charbonnet, though he showed some promise in the second half as he took on an increased role in the Seahawks offense, he still only scored one touchdown and didn't get to 500 rushing yards as a rookie.
In an effort to kickstart their dormant run game, the Seahawks brought former Washington assistants Ryan Grubb and Scott Huff in as a tandem to take over as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Though the Huskies were known most for a prolific passing attack over the past two years, they also had an effective rushing attack, including Dillon Johnson rushing for over 1,100 yards in 2023.
Will a new play caller in Grubb and line coach in Huff be able to fix what ails Seattle's ground game to take advantage of Walker and Charbonnet's talents?
On a new Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Connor Benintendi catch up with Mazvita Maraire of Cascadia Sports to discuss what went wrong with Seattle's run game last season, his thoughts on the team's approach to fix the issue this offseason, what Grubb may do with splitting reps between Walker and Charbonnet, how Huff's influence could have a positive impact on the front line, and more in a jam-packed training camp preview episode.
