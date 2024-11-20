Charles Cross Looks Part as Seahawks' Franchise Left Tackle
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Charles Cross ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, they hoped they had found their left tackle of the next decade.
Over the years, Seattle has had several great or even "GOAT" left tackles come through town, like Russell Okung, Duane Brown, and, of course, Hall of Famer Walter Jones. After letting Brown walk in free agency, they were counting on Cross to be the next great blindside protector, using one of the first-round picks acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to select him out of Mississippi State.
Cross' first two seasons in the Pacific Northwest were up-and-down with inconsistent performance both as a pass protector and run blocker. But it's common for offensive linemen to need a handful of seasons to adjust to the speed, size, and strength of opposing defenses before they find their footing.
Fortunately for the Seahawks, Cross seems to have found it in 2024.
After two good-not-great seasons to start his career, he is now approaching the "great" category this season. He ranks sixth among left tackles in overall Pro Football Focus grade (83.5). He is the fifth-best run blocking left tackle in the league. There is still some room for improvement in pass blocking, as he ranks 11th among left tackles. However, among left tackles with at least 600 snaps played this season, only six left tackles have allowed two sacks or less, including Cross.
Overall, Cross is playing like a top six left tackle in the NFL this season. This is a godsend, given how poorly the rest of the Seahawks' offensive line has played to this point. That now includes the abrupt retirement of veteran center Connor Williams.
Cross is Seattle's highest-graded offensive lineman across the board. He also hasn't missed a snap for Seattle, something very valuable in the NFL today. Many teams are forced to shuffle their offensive line, including the all-important left tackle spot, due to injury or poor play.
Thankfully, left tackle is a spot the Seahawks have not had to worry about this season. He seems to show up more against tough competition, like the Bills. The Seahawks had all kinds of trouble with the Bills' defense, but Cross allowed just one total pressure and no quarterback hits in that game.
Any way you slice it, Cross is showing marked improvement this season. In his rookie year, he posted an overall PFF grade of 63.1. Last season, that improved slightly to 67.6. Now, he is the sixth-best tackle in football.
Is Cross the second coming of Walter Jones in Seattle? That would be unfair to expect. Seattle hasn't had a Pro Bowl tackle since Duane Brown in 2021. They haven't had a First Team All-Pro left tackle since Jones way back in 2007.
It's more fair to expect Cross to become something similar to Brown, who had a very nice NFL career in his own right, making five Pro Bowls and twice earning All-Pro honors. If Cross keeps this up, he likely will get his first of what Seattle hopes to be many Pro Bowl nods this year with plenty of room for him to continue progressing as the foundational piece of the team's offensive line.
