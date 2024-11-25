Closing Thoughts on Seahawks' Week 12 Win Over Cardinals

All Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in control of their own destiny after their Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Connor Benintendi, Corbin K. Smith

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) following a Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) following a Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks re-captured first place in the NFC West following their 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, just two weeks after being basement dwellers in a logjammed division.

Though the division remains packed with all four teams toting at least five wins, Seattle has the clearest path to a division title given their remaining schedule and the state of the team.

If the Seahawks beat the New York Jets in Week 13 and the Cardinals again the following week, they will have a fairly commanding lead regardless of what the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams do those same weeks. Seattle controls its own destiny from here on out.

A few weeks ago, that wouldn’t have meant much. However, the Seahawks have looked like a completely different team — at least on defense — since returning from their Week 10 bye. The version of Seattle’s defense that held Arizona out of the end zone Sunday had them looking like the best team in the NFC West.

Seattle’s six points allowed was the least the franchise has given up in a divisional game since Oct. 23, 2016, when the Seahawks tied the Cardinals 6-6 in an overtime snoozer. The two combined for 65 points nine weeks later in a game Seattle lost 34-31, so it’s very possible this season’s first matchup holds no resemblance to the second.

With consecutive wins against the Niners and Cardinals, however, Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks team appears to be hitting its stride. The offense has been up and down, primarily struggling from an inconsistent rushing attack, but the defense has turned a corner entirely.

Arizona averaged 149 rushing yards per game heading into Week 12. The Seahawks held the Cardinals to just 49 yards on the ground.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams played his best game as a Seahawk, totaling six tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a batted pass. He also had seven total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks.
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The revamped inside linebacker corps of Ernest Jones IV and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight have been leagues better than the pre-bye duo of Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker.

Cornerback Josh Jobe, who began the season on the practice squad, has emerged as arguably the team’s top cover corner. Safety Coby Bryant and former No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon are making plays all over the field.

That hardly sums it up. The Seahawks have held back-to-back opponents to under 300 total yards. The offense only has to do enough to keep them ahead with the defense playing this well, and last season’s No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now emerging as the team’s top pass-catcher.

The sentiment surrounding this Seahawks team has flipped rapidly entering the final stretch of the season. Check out the video above to see closing thoughts on Seattle’s Week 12 win over the Cardinals from Seahawks On SI’s Corbin K. Smith and Connor Benintendi.

Connor Benintendi
Corbin K. Smith
