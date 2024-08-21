Ex-Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll 'Looking Forward' to Post-Coaching Endeavors
It’s been over eight months since Pete Carroll was removed from his post as the Seattle Seahawks head coach.
Since January, Carroll has lived away from the franchise for the first time in 14 years and has not been coaching for the first time since 2000 — the year before he was hired as the head coach at USC. To nobody’s surprise, the longtime, energetic former coach keeps busy.
In an appearance on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said he is returning to USC, most likely in the spring, to teach. He may also be doing some advising and counseling, he said, but none of it will be football-related.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a really exciting endeavor when it all is finalized and all that.”
Carroll, 72, said he’s working on numerous things at the moment but elected to keep most of it under wraps for now. When asked how he’s doing since the move out of coaching, Carroll said, “I’m doing just fine” and he’s having fun spending time with his wife, Glena, and his family.
The energy to coach hasn’t left Carroll, but he also has no plans to return to it for now, he said.
“I’m not desiring it at this point, and this isn’t the coaching season,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m not waiting on it, at all. I’ve got other things that I want to do that I’m excited about … so, if it’s been forty-something years, forty-eight years or whatever coaching and that’s it, I feel okay about that.”
When Carroll was fired eight months ago, Seahawks owner Jody Allen released a statement saying he would remain in an advisory role with the organization. Carroll, however, said he’s barely had any contact with the new coaching staff outside of meeting new head coach Mike Macdonald “in the parking lot,” presumably of the VMAC.
He said it was nice to meet Macdonald alone and greet him. Outside of that, Carroll’s involvement appears to be nil.
“I haven’t talked to those guys at all … I have not had much to do with them in any way, and really, I’m just watching the games a little bit when I see them on TV,” Carroll said. “I’m not paying that much attention to it. It just feels like it’s the right thing to do to let them go.”
Regardless of his feelings, Carroll was thoughtful in praising the new coaching staff, stating “They’re really hard-working and it’s a really smart group of guys.”
Carroll has also been encouraged by what he’s heard out of camp from the players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
“I can’t not watch if I get a chance,” he said. “I want to see how they’re doing and see all the guys. There are a lot of guys I love on that football team that I know and that I care about and want to see how they do.”
In the interview, Carroll appeared far from bitter about the situation. He sounded grateful for the time spent with the team, while also focused on what is ahead. Former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin also helped facilitate the interview, and the lasting impact Carroll had on his former players is palpable when they speak.
Carroll concluded his 14-year tenure with the Seahawks with a 137-89-1 record as the team’s head coach — leading the most successful era in franchise history that brought Seattle two Super Bowl appearances and its first NFL title. He has 51 more wins than the second-winningest coach in Seahawks history, Mike Holmgren (86-74 record).
With the beginning of the Mike Macdonald era quickly approaching via the team’s home opener on Sept. 8, it’ll be a long time before anyone rivals Carroll’s resume, if anyone ever does.
“Man, there’s so many memories,” Carroll said. “Most of it is having the fun, you know. Most of it is thinking about just the laughs and the good times and the kind of hugging up on each other when plays are made and things special things like that. Those are the moments that stay with me.”