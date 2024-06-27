Is Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Working Out With Ex-Teammate Russell Wilson Big Deal?
The gap between minicamp and training camp is a very interesting time for the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NNFL. Those five weeks have the players doing a multitude of different things such as taking vacations to working out and participating in celebrity golf and softball games.
We often see players working out with individuals from both their own team and others as well. On Wednesday, courtesy of trainer John Shackelton, a video surfaced of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf catching passes from former teammate and current Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.
Should Seahawks fans seeing Metcalf snagging passes from his former quarterback be a cause for concern?
It's an interesting discussion when talking about players working out together in the offseason. They can do so for any reason you can think of. Just this week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was throwing passes to former Vikings and current Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. They have only two different ways to connect them: both played/will play for the Vikings and a local clothing company.
Metcalf and Wilson played together for three years and were a dynamic duo in Seattle. On 358 targets, Metcalf 216 passes for 3,167 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first three seasons, including his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. Wilson's deep ball was perfect for Metcalf's size and speed to take the top off of the defense.
Is there any concern for Seahawks fans? Not really, but it's fair to be skeptical. Metcalf does have just one more year left on his contract after this season and whether or not the rumors had teeth, there were discussions about whether or not the Seahawks would entertain trading him this offseason. They could do so next year and save more than $22 million in salary cap space. The Steelers could use one more weapon on the outside and the connection with Wilson does provide some intrigue.
Right now, we can chalk it up to former teammates just wanting to work out together. Would it be better if it was with Geno Smith or Sam Howell? Sure! It's also not a big deal. It's nothing right now and shouldn't be a concern with training camp on the horizon.