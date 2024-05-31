Mike Macdonald Emphasizes John Schneider's Influence Taking Seattle Seahawks Coaching Gig
As the 2023 regular season ended, new Seattle Seahawks head coach and former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald emerged as one of the top candidates being courted by NFL teams — especially among those who had never led a franchise.
During an interview on the Adam Schefter Podcast, Macdonald said his connection with Seahawks general manager John Schneider was the deciding factor in uprooting his family from the East Coast once it was down to Seattle and the Washington Commanders.
“When you’re asking people for advice going through the process, the common thread was ‘You have to have alignment with you and the GM.’ John and I’s relationship, I’m just so thankful for having him as a resource,” Macdonald said. “He’s been super helpful to me, and I feel like we’re attached at the hip at this thing. His track record speaks for itself, but he’s an A-plus-plus human.”
Macdonald, 36, was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens from 2022–23 and employed a mystifying defensive scheme that expertly disguised coverages, maximized the potential of Baltimore’s front-seven personnel and regularly generated turnovers. The unit made history last season as the first defense to finish first in scoring, sacks, and turnovers in the same season.
In 2023, the Ravens held opposing quarterbacks to a league-best 74.6 quarterback rating, led the NFL in sacks (60), allowed the least rushing touchdowns (6) and tied for the most takeaways (31) with the New York Giants. Baltimore's defense also received the second-highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus at 89.8, narrowly behind the New York Jets (90.0).
When a youthful, potentially exceptional football mind emerges, NFL teams in need of new direction take notice. After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and parting ways with longtime head coach Pete Carroll in January, the Seahawks were among those clubs searching for a fresh start and new ideas.
Macdonald interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans before those teams hired other head coaches. The Washington Commanders and the Seahawks remained in the mix into late January.
Most of Macdonald’s interviews with other teams happened during Wild Card week, when the top-seeded Ravens were on a bye. Because of “administrative holdups” with Carroll's exit, Seattle was unable to land a first interview with Macdonald until after Baltimore’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28.
Macdonald said it was a “crazy process,” especially as he was trying to stay focused on the Ravens’ playoff run while interviewing with prospective teams.
“The timing was weird, it was just a little funky,” Macdonald added in regard to his interview with the Seahawks. “So when we ended up losing to the Chiefs, and then I had an opportunity to talk to John [Schneider] — it really just meshed. It just made a lot of sense. There was so much alignment from the get-go with him and the rest of the leadership team and Jodi [Allen].”
Now midway through OTAs, Macdonald has had plenty of hands-on experience with his new team. However, the first-time head coach is simply focused on the work that’s ahead, while acknowledging those who sat in his seat before him.
“The foundation of this place, the culture that Coach [Pete] Carroll helped build with John and other coaches … I’m just really fortunate to be here."