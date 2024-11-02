O-Line Continuity Remains Issue For Ryan Grubb, Seahawks
Many identified the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line as a weakness heading into a season and, unfortunately, those concerns have been validated halfway through.
According to ESPN, the Seahawks have a pass block win rate of just 52 percent and a run block win rate of 69 percent, ranking 28th and 25th, respectively. Even with Geno Smith leading the league in passing, that's not a recipe for winning football.
To be fair, though, continuity has been a major concern for the Seahawks all season. They're already down to their fourth-string right tackle, as Abraham Lucas, George Fant and Stone Forsythe have all dealt with injuries.
It likely goes without saying, but that lack of continuity makes it tough to build a strong offensive line.
"There's a piece there, but we've obviously played a lot of different tackles and we're continuing to try to work guys back in that are getting healthy," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Thursday. "I think that that's kind of the nature of the beast, honestly.
"So, I think that we can't hide behind that. Whatever the continuity is for the week and whoever's going to be in there, they've got to gel before Sunday. That's just a reality of what offensive line play is. I think the guys are working really hard to make sure that that happens. We're, as coaches, trying to make sure we can get things as friction-free as possible for them."
The Seahawks have also had a problem at right guard as Anthony Bradford has struggled all season. However, Grubb likes the growth he's seen from the second-year pro.
"He's just improving," Grubb said. "I thought he did a better job finishing. His execution was better, and he had a really good week of practice. I thought that was something that showed up in the game. He certainly wasn't perfect, by any stretch. He's still working through stuff as a young player, but he's finishing harder and he's playing with better pad level and he's starting to live up to some of the things we think he can do."
Seattle's offensive line woes have caused problems all season. Allowing 21 sacks isn't great, but the run game, which ranks 29th in the league (89.3 yards per game) has been the biggest issue. If the Seahawks want to make a second-half playoff push, the offensive line simply must be better, no matter who's starting.
