Pete Carroll tells Marshawn Lynch how split with Seahawks happened
It's been almost a year and a half since Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks parted ways after his 14 seasons of leading the franchise. As time passes, Carroll continues to reveal more details about his departure and how it unfolded.
Despite many hypothesizing Carroll was fired, he's since clarified it was he who initiated the split. The root of the problem in 2023 was the Seahawks being on the cusp of playoff viability while also having multiple aging stars on the roster. Decisions were upcoming on the direction the team needed to be headed in, Carroll said on the Get Got Pod with Michael Robinson and Marshawn Lynch. There wasn't going to be an easy resolution.
"There came a time late in that last season, when there was about four or five games to go, I went into John [Schneider]’s office and I said, ‘We’re coming up to the end of the season … there’s a lot of changes that are coming, potentially, and you and I aren’t looking at these changes probably the same way,'" Carroll said. "I thought we were really close, and I love Bobby [Wagner] and I love Quandre [Diggs], Lock [Tyler Lockett]. I wanted to keep going with those guys, and I knew he was likely thinking differently — he was."
Although they were in a partnership, Carroll always had the final say on personnel decisions while he was Seattle's head coach. With the team reaching a crossroads, Carroll suggested what he'd always told Schneider would eventually happen: If ownership approved, Carroll would step down and Schneider could move into a true general manager role.
"This may be that time," Carroll recalled saying to Schneider. "I said, ‘Why don’t you talk to ownership and see if you’re sitting in the right spot where they would give you the chance to do that, then maybe it’s time for us to move it on.’ That was really the conversation."
On Jan. 14, 2024, just seven days after the season ended, Carroll and the team officially parted ways. It was framed as a mutual decision because "Jodi [Allen] didn't like the thought of firing me," Carroll said. For the most part, however, it was an amicable split, as the team didn't initiate his removal. An advisory role was negotiated, but it never amounted to anything as Carroll said, "it was too creepy," continuing to be around the team and building after his exit.
"I couldn’t, like, quit on the fellas," Carroll added. "I just had to kind of eat it, you know, how it came across."
The Seahawks and Carroll are now on different paths. All of the former Seattle stars Carroll was trying to keep around are off the team, but the Seahawks are on the rise under Mike Macdonald after being the only 10-plus-win team not to make the playoffs last season. Carroll is now leading the Las Vegas Raiders with his former quarterback, Geno Smith, as the team's starter.
Carroll revived the Seahawks 15 years ago, and now has a chance to do the same with the Raiders — a franchise that has only reached double-digit wins twice since 2003.
