'Potential to Be Special': DK Metcalf Excited About Seattle Seahawks New-Look Offense
RENTON, Wash. - Due to the voluntary nature of OTAs, DK Metcalf has only been in town for a limited portion of the Seattle Seahawks offseason program by choice.
As a result, like some other veterans who opted to train away from Seattle, Metcalf acknowledged prior to the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday that there's a bit of a learning curve adjusting to a new coaching staff and a new offense. He's still very much in the feeling out process after playing his first five seasons under coach Pete Carroll, who he has maintained a strong relationship with despite the long-time coach being dismissed in January.
But echoing earlier comments from several of his teammates, Metcalf praised the aggressive nature of Ryan Grubb's attacking downfield scheme, and he's hyped about the possibilities pairing the new play caller with Seattle's bevy of weapons returning at the skill positions.
“It's pretty early. I've only been here a couple of days throughout the offseason, but from the days I've been here, I like Coach [Ryan] Grubb," Metcalf told reporters. "His motivation, how every day he's strictly the same person. He's always motivating us to be our best selves. That's one thing I like about him. And this offense I think has a lot of potential to be great, especially with the weapons that we have in our receiver room, tight end room, running back room, and even the o-line, the veteran leadership that we brought in this offseason. I think it has potential to be special.”
Entering the second year of a three-year extension signed back in 2022, Metcalf will once again be one of Seattle's main focal points in the passing game. Despite the offense taking a significant step back as a unit plummeting to 17th in scoring in 2023, he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his career and averaged a career-best 16.9 yards per reception while scoring a team-high eight touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection for the second time.
Still just 26 years old, Metcalf's combination of size and speed on the outside should conjure up plenty of excitement for Seattle fans who watched Rome Odunze dominate at Washington with Grubb dialing up plays from the sky box. Recently picked ninth overall by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze tallied nearly 2,800 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for the Huskies over the past two seasons, providing a glimpse for how Grubb may deploy his newest weapon.
But Odunze wasn't the only wideout who thrived in Grubb's attack at Montlake, as future NFL receivers Jalen McMillan and JaLynn Polk each put up gaudy numbers of their own in their final two seasons at Washington, creating headaches for opposing coordinators. Similarly, Metcalf won't be the only talented receiver opponents will have to worry about game planning for with savvy veteran Tyler Lockett and budding star Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready to do damage alongside him and plenty of talented depth behind them.
Last season, Lockett eclipsed 900 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive season, while Smith-Njigba came on strong in the second half to finish with more than 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Their presence should draw attention away from Metcalf, especially if Grubb can maximize their respective talents to scheme them open more often and force opponents to adjust accordingly.
Additionally, Metcalf's confidence in Seattle's offensive upside with Grubb at the wheel only goes up when considering improvements made on the offensive line this offseason coupled with strong running back and tight end groups rounding out a dynamic arsenal of skill players.
“With the weapons that we have on offense, the o-line we brought in Laken [Tomlinson], George Fant is back. We still got the two headed monster with Ken [Walker III], Zach [Charbonnet] in the backfield. Noah (Fant), we brought in Pharaoh Brown from the Patriots, and then me, Lock [Tyler Lockett], Jaxon [Smith-Njigba], [Jake] Bobo, Dareke [Young], a laundry list of receivers that have great attributes to add to this offense," Metcalf said.
Personnel-wise, Metcalf believes the Seahawks have all of the pieces in place necessary to unleash one of the NFL's most potent offensive attacks this season. Of course, everything needs to come together, which can take time with a brand new coaching staff.
But if there's an advantage for Metcalf and company, Seattle didn't undergo many changes on the offensive side of the ball away from the interior offensive line. Smith will be back under center after making his second straight Pro Bowl a year ago and already has built in chemistry with all of his receivers as well as tight end Noah Fant, which should help expedite the learning process once training camp gets underway in late July.
After posting 9-8 records in back-to-back seasons and failing to clinch a playoff spot last season, improved consistency will be critical for Metcalf and his teammates. As a player, he will need to be more efficient with his opportunities after posting a career-low 55 percent catch rate a year ago, while the Seahawks offense as a whole has to be better extending and finishing drives after ranking in the bottom third of the league in third down conversion rate and red zone touchdown rate last season.
“We would play great some games and then not play great other games," Metcalf remarked. "So just being consistent and being a team that's hungry every Sunday or every Monday, Thursday, whatever day we line up is going to be the same team that you see on film is going to be the same team that you feel on game day.”
With Grubb now on board coordinating the offense and drawing rave reviews so far, Metcalf hopes to play a key role in dramatic improvements in both of those areas with a strong supporting cast around him. Considering the amount of returning talent, particularly in regard to their passing arsenal, if they can be more consistent sustaining drives and capping them off with touchdowns instead of field goals, the sky could be the limit for the Seahawks as they aim to get back to the playoffs behind a rejuvenated offensive attack.