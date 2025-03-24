Rams QB bids farewell to new Seahawks pass-catcher Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp is a Seattle Seahawk. As strange as that still is, it also made too much sense considering his upbringing in Yakima, WA. Kupp officially signed his three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks on March 18.
The Los Angeles Rams already had Kupp's replacement in-house before releasing him on March 10. LA agreed to terms with former New York Jets pass-catcher Davante Adams the day before. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is excited about Adams, but was also poignant in his farewell to Kupp.
"A great teammate, a great Ram — I think everybody here knows that and can appreciate what he was for our team and what he was for this community," Stafford said, per the Los Angeles Times. "Happy that he landed somewhere he wanted to be and got the deal he deserved."
Kupp and Stafford played together in LA for four seasons. In 2021, Stafford's first season with the Rams, Kupp logged the first triple crown-winning campaign since Steve Smith Sr. in 2005. Kupp totaled 145 catches (191 targets) for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. LA trudged on to its first Super Bowl victory in more than two decades (1999).
But it's the beginning of a new era for Kupp, the Seahawks and the Rams. Kupp is filling the big shoes left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, and Adams will take over for Kupp in LA. Stafford said he will still be a fan of Kupp's regardless of him being on a division rival squad.
"I’ll still stay in touch with him like I always do," Stafford said, "and I’ll pull for him as long as we’re not going against each other."
If Kupp can stay healthy — something he's struggled with the last three seasons — he has a chance to have a career revival as the hometown kid. Come September, he will have the chance to play at Lumen Field as the home team for the first time.
