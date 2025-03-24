Analyst ranks Seattle Seahawks' 5 biggest needs after free agency
The Seattle Seahawks' offseason has been difficult to assess, particularly because of the ample turnover. With a lot of new additions and departures, it's difficult to predict how all the team's new pieces on offense will mesh together in 2025.
Seattle has replaced Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Whether that group will be an upgrade remains the question, as the team still hasn't addressed the offensive line issues that have plagued the franchise for a decade.
That position group is still Seattle's biggest need, according to NFL.com draft strategy writer Dan Parr. The Seahawks' other top needs, according to Parr, include wide receiver, cornerback, safety and defensive line.
"It’s no secret the Seahawks need to be better along the offensive line, particularly on the interior, and the rebuilding at wide receiver shouldn’t end with the signings of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who have both already celebrated their 30th birthdays," he wrote. "On defense, Devon Witherspoon is Seattle’s only starting-caliber cornerback signed beyond the 2025 season."
Parr's assessment of the wide receiver room is correct — the Seahawks need to be building for the future around Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With Kupp's injury history, the team may also need a deep group of pass-catchers to pick up the slack if he has to miss time.
Of course, the Seahawks hope that won't be a reality for Kupp, as he could be an elite weapon if healthy. It would still be wise to address the receiver spot in the draft if they can snag a prospect they like.
On the defensive side of the ball, it really comes down to whether the team opts to extend Riq Woolen. That will be one of the tougher decisions the Seahawks will have to make in regard to the 2022 draft class — none of whom are under contract beyond this upcoming season.
With the signing of D'Anthony Bell, Seattle doesn't have a need at safety. The defensive line could always use more depth, however, even with 2024 No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II entering his second season. That may be another position the team hits on in the draft.
