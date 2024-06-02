'Ready to Answer Call': Seattle Seahawks Veteran Impressed By Byron Murphy II
Members of the Seattle Seahawks front office and its veterans haven’t hesitated to rave about rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II since he was drafted No. 16 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Count one of his defensive line counterparts as the latest to sing the rookie's praises.
With the Seahawks midway through their OTA practices, the team’s defensive veterans have now had a chance to see Murphy in action and form their own opinions about the young prospect’s potential with Seattle.
Defensive lineman Jarran Reed, who returned to Seattle last season after a two-year detour with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers respectively, gushed about Murphy in a press conference with local media on Thursday.
“I love him. [He’s] quiet, he works hard. It’s the type of characteristics you look for in a rookie. He’s going to be real good. I’m going to stay on him and help him out as much as I can because we are going to need him in the long run. I think he’s going to be ready to answer the call.”- Jarran Reed
Murphy was the second-highest graded interior defensive lineman in the FBS Division last season at 91.1, per Pro Football Focus, behind only his Texas teammate T’Vondre Sweat (91.7) — who was drafted 38th overall to the Tennessee Titans.
The versatile 6-foot-1, 308-pound DL also received the highest pass rush grade among interior players (91.5), finishing with 45 pressures and five sacks for the Longhorns as they advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time. In his post-draft introductory press conference, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said they had Murphy graded as the top defensive player in the draft, regardless of position.
Right out of the gate, Murphy will be a key part of Seattle’s remade defensive line rotation and will likely have a large role beginning in Week 1, especially if Reed’s comments ring true over the remainder of the offseason and into training camp.
Even though Murphy played just 21 snaps in his college career (three seasons) when lined up wider than 3-tech, he may be slotted there on occasion in Mike Macdonald’s defense as a big end due to his freakish athletic profile at nearly 300 pounds, with the goal of capitalizing on stunts and one-on-one blocking situations.
Reed and veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones and Johnathan Hankins all have NFL experience lining up outside as well. Murphy will only add to that versatility and help bolster Seattle’s three-man front that struggled mightily against the run last season as well.
The added interior pass rush will also help free up a now-healthy Uchenna Nwosu and third-year pass rusher Boye Mafe on the edges too. If Murphy can live up to the hype, the Seahawks could have a special front line that plays an instrumental role in turning the defense around quickly.