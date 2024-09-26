Report: Seattle Seahawks Rookie Byron Murphy Expected to 'Miss Some Time'
Though coach Mike Macdonald hasn't offered any updates on his status in recent days, per a report, the Seattle Seahawks could be without rookie Byron Murphy II for at least the next few games.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks will be cautious with Murphy and he is expected to "miss some time" due to a hamstring injury. The first-round pick out of Texas suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week's win over the Dolphins and did not return.
After starting off with three consecutive wins, Murphy's injury comes at a not-so-ideal time for the Seahawks, who will begin a stretch of three games in 10 days that includes a tough road contest against the Lions on Monday Night Football and a Thursday Night Football matchup with the defending NFC West champion 49ers. Both of those teams rank among the best rushing attacks in the NFL and not having the rookie available would be a major blow depth-wise in the trenches on defense against them.
In addition to Murphy, Seattle could be without veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who also exited Sunday's win with a rib injury and did not return. No reports on his health have been disclosed to this point, but Thursday's first injury report could provide context on his situation heading towards Monday's road game in Detroit.
In his first three NFL games, Murphy has been solid in the middle for the Seahawks rotating in behind starters Williams and Jarran Reed, registering six tackles, a pressure, and his first career sack. Per Pro Football Focus, he currently ranks second among rookie defensive linemen in pressures behind Rams second-round pick Braden Fiske and his 15.4 percent pressure rate and 69.3 pass rushing grade ranks first overall. He also ranks second in run stops (3) behind Fiske so far.
If Murphy indeed misses at least a game or two for Seattle, the team already has been proactive finding extra depth, as they re-signed defensive tackle Matt Gotel to the practice squad on Tuesday after he agreed to an injury settlement in training camp. Veteran Myles Adams will also be ready to take on a rotational role in his absence after being a healthy scratch in two of the first three games due to what Macdonald called a "numbers game."