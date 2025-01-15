Reviewing Projections: Did Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe Disappoint in 2024?
Before the 2024 season, we published predictions about final statistics for a few of the Seattle Seahawks’ top players.
Now, with the season ended, it’s time to go back and ask: Did those players meet, exceed or fall short of expectations during the 2024–25 campaign? Third-year edge rusher Boye Mafe is second on the list.
Mafe, in a crowded edge room, didn’t statistically match his breakout season from 2023. While another jump was projected in 2024, Mafe didn’t meet those expectations.
Preseason Projections
- 575 pass-rush snaps
- 60 tackles
- 11 sacks
- 15 tackles for loss
- 93 pressures
- 16 percent pressure rate
Mafe’s 2024 Season
* statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus
- 344 pass-rush snaps
- 40 tackles
- 6 sacks
- 8 tackles for loss
- 47 pressures
- 13.7 percent pressure rate
Mafe fell short of his 2023 numbers in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, pressures, quarterback hits and pass deflections. He did miss one more game (15 games played) than last season but mostly took a production hit due to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald employing a true three-player rotation at the edge rusher spot (four once Uchenna Nwosu returned).
Second-year former second-round pick Derick Hall had a breakout season with eight sacks after having none as a rookie, and Mafe had the third-most pass-rush snaps at the position for Seattle behind Hall and Dre’Mont Jones.
After a hot start to the season with three sacks in three games, Mafe had three sacks over the final 14. He ended the season with 99 fewer pass-rush snaps than last season and 201 fewer total snaps. The opportunities were far fewer in Macdonald’s defense, which emphasizes the team pass rush.
Despite his numbers being down overall, Mafe finished the season first among Seattle’s edge rushers in tackles, tackles for loss and run stops (9). He was markedly improved in run defense but didn’t show noticeable improvement rushing the passer.
Mafe’s pressure rate increased from 13.1 percent in 2023 to 13.7 percent this season. His pass-rush win rate dropped 2.1 percent, however, to 11, per PFF.
It’s hard to judge Mafe’s overall production as a step back considering he played fewer snaps. If his snap total rivaled or exceeded his total last season, it’d be easier to gauge. He plays a much different role in Macdonald’s defense than in Pete Carroll’s, where he was nearly an every-down rusher.
The Seahawks have a good problem with the fact they have enough quality edge rushers to rotate four, but it also puts a ceiling on the production any single player can accumulate. For the season, Mafe played just 60 percent of Seattle’s total defensive snaps.
Mafe still had some standout plays, particularly his strip-sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 7 that led to a fumble return touchdown for Hall. With a few splash plays and a slight increase in pressure rate, it wouldn’t be fair to say Mafe regressed.
The biggest takeaway is that Mafe didn’t show enough in practice and in games to see more snaps than Jones and Hall. Macdonald made it known he awards playing time via practice performance, so there could be conversations behind the scenes that further impacted his snaps.
Jones may not return in 2025 due to his big contract (fourth highest-paid player on the roster) and lack of production (three sacks, 45 pressures). If that’s the case, Mafe could see improved numbers next season depending on how the rotation shakes out. Seattle may also look to the draft to build the position.
Still, the hype surrounding Mafe’s fourth season will likely be quieter than it was heading into 2024 after a somewhat underwhelming season.
More Seahawks News
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?
Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak
Despite No Playoffs, Seahawks Prove Mettle as Road Warriors
Seahawks To Build 2025 OL Through All Avenues
Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Zach Charbonnet, RBs Perform?