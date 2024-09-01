Richard Sherman Says Seattle Seahawks are 'Dark Horse' Team
The Seattle Seahawks are entering uncharted territory under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, and no one's really sure how it's going to go.
Predictions for the Seahawks this season vary wildly, possibly the most of any team. Some project them as a basement dweller and others as a playoff team, with a select few going bold and declaring them NFC West contenders. It's really anyone's guess how what lies in store, but one former Seattle star is very bullish on the team's chances.
On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman claimed that Seattle will be a surefire playoff team and potential dark horse contender.
"No question about it. They are poised to have a really good season," Sherman said. "Obviously, they will make the playoffs. They were built well to begin with. They have the receiving core that is explosive. They have the explosive back in Kenneth Walker ... Geno looks as good as he's ever been. If you can keep him upright and protected, he's as good as anybody right now.
"The biggest leap is going to be defense. They are stockpiling on a lot of defensive lines. Jarren Reed, Leonard Williams. Byron Murphy and Boye Mafe at the EDGE ... [Uchenna Nwosu]. Byron Murphy is going to fit into this system very well. Such tremendous depth. Riq and Witherspoon are going to have great years. The team is going to be a dark horse."
Sherman, a three-time All-Pro and key member of the Legion of Boom during his time in Seattle, rightfully points out the amount of talent on the roster. Unlike other first-year head coaches, Macdonald is inheriting a borderline playoff team with solid players on both sides of the ball.
Combine that with Macdonald's strong defensive mind, and the Seahawks could be a dangerous team if the cards fall the right way.