Seattle Seahawks' John Schneider, Mike Macdonald Still 'Learning Each Other'
It's been seven months since Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider hired Mike Macdonald to be the franchise's next head coach.
Macdonald replaced Pete Carroll, who was the team's coach since 2010, the same year Schneider was hired to be the team's general manager.
Having to learn synergy with a new co-worker can be a challenge after 14 years with the same person, but Schneider is learning more each and every day.
"Probably intent, clarity, knows exactly what he wants," Schneider said of what he's learned about Macdonald. "Humble. Knows what he doesn't know and knows what he wants, and knows how to attack it. We're still learning each other. Seven months really feels like maybe a month, the time's gone really fast. Really impressed with the teaching that's going on here. The one thing that really stands out: Everybody's asked me what would you say about this coach or that coach with Mike [Macdonald]? I would say clarity and there's an intent to everything that we're doing."
While they are still learning how the other operates, it's clear that Macdonald and Schneider are on the same page going into the regular season, and that's about all you can ask out of a general manager and coach that have only worked together for seven months.
Now that Schneider has sorted out the 53-man roster, Macdonald is getting ready to prepare the Seahawks for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in Seattle.