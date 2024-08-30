All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' John Schneider, Mike Macdonald Still 'Learning Each Other'

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are only a few months into what could be a years-long partnership.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been seven months since Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider hired Mike Macdonald to be the franchise's next head coach.

Macdonald replaced Pete Carroll, who was the team's coach since 2010, the same year Schneider was hired to be the team's general manager.

Having to learn synergy with a new co-worker can be a challenge after 14 years with the same person, but Schneider is learning more each and every day.

"Probably intent, clarity, knows exactly what he wants," Schneider said of what he's learned about Macdonald. "Humble. Knows what he doesn't know and knows what he wants, and knows how to attack it. We're still learning each other. Seven months really feels like maybe a month, the time's gone really fast. Really impressed with the teaching that's going on here. The one thing that really stands out: Everybody's asked me what would you say about this coach or that coach with Mike [Macdonald]? I would say clarity and there's an intent to everything that we're doing."

While they are still learning how the other operates, it's clear that Macdonald and Schneider are on the same page going into the regular season, and that's about all you can ask out of a general manager and coach that have only worked together for seven months.

Now that Schneider has sorted out the 53-man roster, Macdonald is getting ready to prepare the Seahawks for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News