Seahawks Absent From All-Pro Teams
Despite having multiple qualified candidates, the Seattle Seahawks did not land any players on the 2024 Associated Press NFL All-Pro first and second teams.
Seattle defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and punter Michael Dickson all received first-place votes, but none earned enough in the overall voting to make the teams.
Williams received the most first-place votes (8) of the three and finished fifth among interior defensive linemen in overall voting. That left him as the first player off the list at the position behind first-teamers Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh) and Chris Jones (Kansas City), and second-teamers Zach Allen (Denver) and Jalen Carter (Philadelphia).
Williams earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Month award for December/January after posting a league-high six sacks and nine tackles for loss in the final month of the regular season. He added a 92-yard pick-six in Week 13, which was the longest interception return touchdown by a defensive lineman in NFL history.
For the season, Williams was first among interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss (16) and second in sacks (11) and run stops (41) despite missing two games.
Witherspoon finished fourth in slot cornerback voting, two places away from an All-Pro honor. Dickson finished tied for fourth among punters. Witherspoon was the only player who received votes that earned a Pro Bowl nod.
He didn't have the eye-popping stats, but Witherspoon led all cornerbacks with 95 tackles and 39 run stops. The second-year cornerback was the engine that drove Seattle's defense on a play-to-play basis with his endless motor.
Dickson had the fourth-highest average net punt distance (43.3) in the league and the seventh-most kicks downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line (31).
Safety Julian Love and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba each received one vote as well.
