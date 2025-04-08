Seahawks can move on from Sam Darnold after 1 season
The conflicting reports on Sam Darnold's three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks seem to have ended. To this point, the important detail yet to be confirmed was when Darnold's $15 million 2026 roster bonus vested.
Nearly a month after Darnold signed the deal, ESPN's Brady Henderson finally acquired a copy of the actual contract. Multiple other sources, including Spotrac and Over The Cap, reported that Darnold's bonus was already vested, but it will not be fully guaranteed until five days after the Super Bowl.
That means if Darnold were cut before then, they would absorb only a $25.6 million dead cap hit instead of a $40.6 million dead cap hit — a massive difference if he fizzled out quickly with the Seahawks. Seattle has an out after one year if they need to take it.
This version of the deal is much closer to what Pro Football Talk initially reported, which was that the Seahawks have only committed $37.5 million to Darnold as of now. If he doesn't play well or Seattle acquires a rookie they like, they can easily move on instead of waiting at least two seasons to avoid a bulk of the dead cap.
Of course, the team and fans hope Darnold plays well enough to avoid a need to part ways after one season, but the Seahawks planned ahead in that area just in case.
Darnold, even behind a questionable offensive line in Minnesota, threw for 4,319 yards in 2024 and tossed 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also completed 66.2 percent of his passes. The former third-overall pick earned his first Pro Bowl nod after being cast out of New York and spending time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.
Now, Darnold has a legitimate chance to become a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks. He's being paid like an above-average player, and Seattle hopes they've found their guy long term.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Contract details for Geno Smith’s new deal with the Raiders revealed
Seahawks projected to trade Riq Woolen to AFC heavyweight during draft
Seahawks could pick hometown hero in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft
NFL execs go against the crowd with takes on Sam Darnold, Seahawks