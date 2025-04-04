Seahawks tied to Sam Darnold for at least 2 years
Ever since Sam Darnold signed his three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, conflicting reports have been rampant regarding the details of the former third-overall pick's new deal.
The main point of contention is when his second-year guaranteed money is vested, which drastically alters whether the team would have an out after 2025 without taking on ample dead money. However, as Over The Cap and Spotrac have updated the contract details, both have become consistent on the Seahawks being locked into Darnold's deal through 2026.
As first pointed out by John Gilbert of SB Nation's Field Gulls, Seattle would absorb a $40.6 million dead money hit in 2026 if they cut Darnold after this season. That's because he's already been guaranteed $17.5 million for next season, whereas that was initially reported as not vesting until the fifth day of the 2026 waiver period.
The Seahawks will pay Darnold a total of $54 million for one season, $66.5 million for two seasons or $105 million for three seasons. That keeps things simple: If Darnold plays well enough to stick with the team for three years he will get the full value of his deal, but the team is obligated to keep him for two years at a minimum.
Of course, Darnold working out as Seattle's quarterback of the future is the ideal situation. With Geno Smith gone and recently receiving a new deal from the Las Vegas Raiders, comparisons between the two deals is only now heating up.
Pro Football Talk reported Smith's deal gives the Raiders an out after two years for $66.5 million. If that's accurate, that would be identical to what the Seahawks must pay Darnold to keep him around for two seasons. It also adds further questions about the reports that Seattle offered Smith a contract in the range of $45 million per year.
If Smith turned down that much money from the Seahawks, it's clear he wanted to be elsewhere. In that situation, acquiring Darnold or another replacement was going to be a necessary change regardless. The 2025 season will be telling on who benefitted most from all the personnel swaps.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL execs go against the crowd with takes on Sam Darnold, Seahawks
Geno Smith extension proves Seahawks’ exit wasn’t about the money
What Mike Macdonald said about Riq Woolen at NFL league meetings
ESPN predicts Seahawks pick speed-demon in Round 1 of 2025 draft