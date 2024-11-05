Seahawks' Geno Smith Apologizes, Vows Improvement After Loss to Rams
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, yet in his mind, it wasn't enough to make up for his mistakes, not even close.
Smith, now in his third season as Seattle's starter, threw three costly interceptions throughout the day. Two of those picks came deep in the red zone during the fourth quarter, including a 103-yard pick six that gave Los Angeles a 20-13 lead.
The loss isn't entirely on him, but Smith knows that mistakes like that simply aren't a recipe for winning football.
"First of all, I want to start off by apologizing to my teammates, really, and to the city, to the organization," Smith said postgame. "They put a lot of trust in me with my decision-making, and when they put the ball in my hands, when my teammates play the way they played today and to give us a shot to win the game, I've got to make sure we do.
"The things I did today, mistakes that I made, they affected us negatively and really cost us the game today. Me knowing myself, I know how much this is going to hurt. I'm going to step it up, though. That's how I feel about it. I'm going to step it up."
Part of the reason Smith feels so responsible is seeing his teammates playing so well. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his best game as a pro with seven receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while practice squad elevation Cody White had two huge receptions for 44 yards. As such, Smith felt that his mistakes made those performances and more go to waste.
"All those situations just led me to think, man, we've got to get it done, I've got to get it done for my guys and for the city. I really feel like I let everybody down today. I really do."
Through nine games this season, Smith has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for a league-leading 2,560 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While he's putting up a ton of yards, he'd like to throw more touchdowns and fewer picks going forward.
"If I'm being honest, I could play better and I could correct a lot of things," Smith said. "That's the job of the quarterback is to overcome and ultimately to get wins. When we're in position to get wins, I've got to make it happen."
