Seahawks' latest RB addition may indicate bad news for Zach Charbonnet
When healthy, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the best running back rooms in the entire NFL. The duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet has fueled Seattle the past two seasons, but it's not uncommon for at least one to be injured.
Charbonnet has generally been the more available player of the two. However, on Sunday, Charbonnet (foot) was sidelined for the first time since Week 7 of the 2023 season. If Seattle's roster moves are any indication, he might be out longer.
The Seahawks are expected to sign veteran rusher Khalil Herbert to the practice squad, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Herbert was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp, but was released as part of final roster cuts.
Herbert was most productive when he was with the Chicago Bears from 2021-24, totaling 372 carries for 1,791 yards and nine touchdowns during that span. His best season was in 2022, finishing with 129 carries for 731 yards and four scores. Herbert was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 season, but wasn't re-signed at the end of the campaign.
Aside from Charbonnet, Walker and Herbert, the Seahawks still have George Holani and undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright healthy and on the roster or practice squad. Walker, Holani and Wright all saw carries in Seattle's 44-13 blowout win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.
The signing of Herbert could be a desire for further depth, or it could mean Charbonnet will be out longer than originally anticipated. Head coach Mike Macdonald previously stated that injured reserve wasn't expected to be an option for Charbonnet and some of the other currently injured Seahawks players.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak seems committed to splitting carries between all of his running backs regardless of who is healthy.